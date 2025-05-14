Save Mart Ups the Ante on Annual Chase the Savings Sweepstakes

“We know how much our shoppers love Chase the Savings, so we’re thrilled to deliver even more opportunities to win this year,” said Jim Perkins, president of The Save Mart Cos. “With bigger prizes, better odds, and multiple ways to play, we’re making this the most exciting sweepstakes yet. Shoppers are already buzzing with excitement around our new lower prices initiative, and Chase the Savings makes summer even more rewarding — offering incredible prizes and unbeatable savings all season long!”

Last month, the company introduced a price reduction initiative, cutting costs on more than 4,000 grocery items in Save Mart and Lucky stores. Discounted items include everything from avocados and bananas to chicken breast, ground beef, bread, pasta, and household staples like name-brand toothpaste and laundry detergent.

Meanwhile, participating Chase the Savings shoppers will receive a game ticket with the purchase of three specially marked grocery items — up to five tickets per transaction. Each ticket reveals an instant-win prize and a PIN code to enter the Race to Win online game at ChaseTheSavings.com. Upon entering their PIN, the entrant will automatically receive one (1) play in the Race to Win Online game, for a chance to instantly win or receive five (5), ten (10), twenty-five (25), or fifty (50) Sweepstakes Entries into one of the online sweepstakes drawings. Plus, Save Mart and Lucky Rewards members automatically receive double entries.

Tickets to Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in California can purchased May 14 – July 13 at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores.