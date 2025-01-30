 Skip to main content

Schnucks Store Remodels in the Works

Renovations happening in Illinois and Missouri
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Schnucks O'Fallon IL Main Image
A complete store remodel is coming to Schnucks Seven Hills store in O’Fallon, Ill.

Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that starting next week a total store remodel will begin at its Seven Hills supermarket located at 970 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Ill.

Highlights of the remodel will include:

  • A new Starbucks coffee shop with an updated outdoor seating area
  • Relocated and renovated meat and seafood departments
  • A new fresh sushi area
  • Renovated and expanded deli and produce departments
  • A new specialty cheese shop
  • A new Picadeli salad bar
  • A relocated and renovated floral department
  • Updated bakery displays
  • New décor additions throughout the store

“We’re anxious to bring our customers a better and brighter grocery shopping experience,” said Schnucks Seven Hills Store Manager Matt Bruhn. “During the remodel, our team is committed to delivering the same top level of customer service that our shoppers have come to expect from Seven Hills teammates over the years.”

[RELATED: A Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling]

The remodel is expected to be complete by late fall 2025. During and after the remodel, store hours will remain 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, and customers can continue to use Schnucks Delivers and curbside pickup through Instacart or grocery delivery through DoorDash.

The Midwestern grocer acquired the 60,000-square-foot Seven Hills location in 2008. 

In addition, Schnucks is in the midst of remodeling its store in Union, Mo., which is located at 401 Central Avenue.

Highlights of this remodel include:

  • A new seafood department
  • A Totally renovated deli
  • Bakery department enhancements that will allow for an expanded assortment of fresh Schnucks dougnuts, as well as ice cream cakes
  • The addition of self-checkouts
  • The addition of curbside pickup through Instacart

“With this remodel, we’ll be able to offer our customers more services and options while continuing to be the ‘Friendliest Store in Town,’” said Store Manager Pam Janssen.

The Union remodel is expected to be completed later this spring. Family-owned Schnucks acquired the 33,000-square-foot Union location in October 2022. It previously operated as a Fricks Market. 

The Seven Hills and Union locations are also part of Schnucks’ efforts to enhance promotional planning, optimization and analysis chainwide. Last month, the regional grocer formed a strategic partnership with Cognira, a provider of enterprise promotion management solutions. Through this collaboration, Schnucks is deploying Cognira’s AI-powered PromoAI solution to improve cross-department collaboration with data-driven insights to fuel smarter, more effective promotions. 

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer

