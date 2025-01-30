Schnucks Store Remodels in the Works
In addition, Schnucks is in the midst of remodeling its store in Union, Mo., which is located at 401 Central Avenue.
Highlights of this remodel include:
- A new seafood department
- A Totally renovated deli
- Bakery department enhancements that will allow for an expanded assortment of fresh Schnucks dougnuts, as well as ice cream cakes
- The addition of self-checkouts
- The addition of curbside pickup through Instacart
“With this remodel, we’ll be able to offer our customers more services and options while continuing to be the ‘Friendliest Store in Town,’” said Store Manager Pam Janssen.
The Union remodel is expected to be completed later this spring. Family-owned Schnucks acquired the 33,000-square-foot Union location in October 2022. It previously operated as a Fricks Market.
The Seven Hills and Union locations are also part of Schnucks’ efforts to enhance promotional planning, optimization and analysis chainwide. Last month, the regional grocer formed a strategic partnership with Cognira, a provider of enterprise promotion management solutions. Through this collaboration, Schnucks is deploying Cognira’s AI-powered PromoAI solution to improve cross-department collaboration with data-driven insights to fuel smarter, more effective promotions.
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.