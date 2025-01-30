Schnucks Store Remodels in the Works

A complete store remodel is coming to Schnucks Seven Hills store in O’Fallon, Ill.

Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that starting next week a total store remodel will begin at its Seven Hills supermarket located at 970 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Ill.

Highlights of the remodel will include:

A new Starbucks coffee shop with an updated outdoor seating area

Relocated and renovated meat and seafood departments

A new fresh sushi area

Renovated and expanded deli and produce departments

A new specialty cheese shop

A new Picadeli salad bar

A relocated and renovated floral department

Updated bakery displays

New décor additions throughout the store

“We’re anxious to bring our customers a better and brighter grocery shopping experience,” said Schnucks Seven Hills Store Manager Matt Bruhn. “During the remodel, our team is committed to delivering the same top level of customer service that our shoppers have come to expect from Seven Hills teammates over the years.”

The remodel is expected to be complete by late fall 2025. During and after the remodel, store hours will remain 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, and customers can continue to use Schnucks Delivers and curbside pickup through Instacart or grocery delivery through DoorDash.

The Midwestern grocer acquired the 60,000-square-foot Seven Hills location in 2008.