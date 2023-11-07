Arctic Glacier, a Philadelphia-based manufacturer and distributor of premium ice products and services, has tapped Peter “Pete” Laport as its new CEO. The longtime CPG pro brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, joining Arctic Glacier from his most position as U.S. division president and CEO of prepared foods company Bakkavor.

Laport also served as COO at Ready Pac Foods/Bonduelle Fresh Americas and held roles at PepsiCo and Nestle, where he led the global supply chain for Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from The Johns Hopkins University, where he serves as an executive in residence.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete to lead our growth strategy. With his proven track record, we look forward to his guidance to take us to the next level of operational excellence. He is a talented, dynamic, values-driven business leader with notable success in the global consumer goods industry. We believe his exceptional strategic capabilities and proven operational effectiveness will help position Arctic Glacier forsustainable long-term growth and operational excellence. We are at the forefront of our strategic priorities and we have every confidence in Pete’s go-forward leadership,” said Robert C. King, chairman of the board of directors at Arctic Glacier.

Added Laport: "I am excited to drive the company forward to achieve its strategic growth ambitions. I believe Arctic Glacier has the opportunity to continue to be best-in-class by empowering and equipping our leaders to execute at the highest level.”

Founded in 1886, Arctic Glacier produces and delivers more than 2.5 billion pounds of ice annually to grocery stores, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, and other commercial businesses in North America.