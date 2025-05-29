 Skip to main content

Diebold Nixdorf Shores Up In-House Production of Checkout and Kiosk Systems

Tech company adds line to Ohio facility to enable greater control over domestic production
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
U.S.-based financial and retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf is investing in the future with the addition of a new retail tech line at its manufacturing facility in North Canton, Ohio.

The installation of the line that produces self-service checkout and kiosk systems reflects ongoing demand for such elements and the desire for more control and predictably in the supply chain, including in the North American market. According to Diebold Nixdorf, the new in-house manufacturing capability provides agility and a greater customer focus in grocery, general merchandise and fuel-and c-store sectors, along with foodservice segments. 

"We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country. Not only does this give us greater flexibility, the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs,” said Ilhami Cantadurucu, EVP, global retail.

At Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas, Diebold Nixdorf’s Nino Hoerttrich, senior director, marketing retail, will take part in a panel of industry analysts discussing the results of PG’s 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study.

