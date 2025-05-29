Diebold Nixdorf Shores Up In-House Production of Checkout and Kiosk Systems

U.S.-based financial and retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf is investing in the future with the addition of a new retail tech line at its manufacturing facility in North Canton, Ohio.

The installation of the line that produces self-service checkout and kiosk systems reflects ongoing demand for such elements and the desire for more control and predictably in the supply chain, including in the North American market. According to Diebold Nixdorf, the new in-house manufacturing capability provides agility and a greater customer focus in grocery, general merchandise and fuel-and c-store sectors, along with foodservice segments.

