Diebold Nixdorf Shores Up In-House Production of Checkout and Kiosk Systems
"We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country. Not only does this give us greater flexibility, the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs,” said Ilhami Cantadurucu, EVP, global retail.
At Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas, Diebold Nixdorf’s Nino Hoerttrich, senior director, marketing retail, will take part in a panel of industry analysts discussing the results of PG’s 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study.