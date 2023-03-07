Canadian food retailer Longo’s has named Jenny Longo as VP of private brands. Previously, she served as the company's director of private brands, culinary innovation, and central kitchen.

Born and raised in the Toronto area, Longo is active in a variety of organizations including the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario, the OMNI East Advisory Board and the Vanier Institute of the Family. She also volunteers at the Georgetown Hospital and as a judge for the Retail Council of the Canadian Grand Prix and Rogers Product of the Year Awards.

[Read more: "Loblaw Names New President and CEO"]

Longo is former chair of the Longo’s Family Council and a member of the Longo’s Senior Management Leadership Team. She has a business administration diploma from Humber College, and has completed the Cornell University Food Executive Program.

In other company news, Longo’s appointed Deborah “Deb” Craven its new president in May. Craven will lead the company’s day-to-day business and ongoing growth strategy while overseeing nearly 6,000 employees. She is the organization’s first female president.

Longo’s is a family-operated organization that operates almost 40 stores in communities across the greater Toronto area.