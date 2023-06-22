Weis Markets has expanded its Low, Low Price (LLP) program, which will now offer its customers lower everyday prices on more than 700 of its most purchased breakfast items.

According to Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets’ SVP of merchandising and marketing, “This expansion will give our customers more opportunities to eat better and spend less on the groceries they already buy.”

The Low, Low Price breakfast program offers price reductions on such items as:

Select Kellogg’s, General Mills and Post midsized cereals

Pearl Milling Co. Pancake Mix (52- to 55-ounce packages)

Quaker Instant Oatmeal (7.4- to 14.1-ounce packages)

Nature Valley Granola Bars (6-ounce packages)

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts (six- to eight-count packages)

Weis Quality Cereals (10.6- to 18.7-ounce sizes)

Since the launch of the program in 2019, Weis Markets customers have saved more than $30 million on more than 10,000 brand-name and Weis Quality products, according to the grocer. The program was expanded to produce in 2020 and frozen items in 2022.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.