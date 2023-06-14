The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will shortly take steps to improve its label approval program for meat and poultry products to avoid consumer confusion. Specifically, the agency will release revised industry guidelines encouraging companies to strengthen their documentation substantiating animal-raising claims and to use third-party certification to verify those claims.

The FSIS will additionally conduct a sampling project of antibiotic residues in cattle to determine whether further measures may be needed to verify “raised without antibiotics” claims, including the requirement that producers submit laboratory test results. The agency may also make rules related to these actions, thereby codifying the changes.

“Consumers should be able to trust that the label claims they see on products bearing the USDA mark of inspection are truthful and accurate,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “USDA is taking action … to ensure the integrity of animal-raising claims and level the playing field for producers who are truthfully using these claims, which we know consumers value and rely on to guide their meat- and poultry-purchasing decisions.”

In response to these moves, Dena Jones, farmed animal program director for the Washington, D.C.-based Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), noted: “AWI welcomes the FSIS’ announcement and the actions it intends to take to strengthen its meat and poultry label approval program. We support the agency’s efforts to ensure the accuracy of ‘raised without antibiotics’ claims, enhance substantiation of animal-raising claims, and increase the use of third-party certification to verify those claims.”

AWI has also asked the agency to clarify the difference between “free range” and “pasture raised” claims.