Most U.S. adults (70%) say the dairy aisle is essential on every grocery trip, according to an Atomik study for the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA).

U.S. adults frequently shop in the dairy aisle for a variety of reasons. Some are looking for cooking and baking essentials such as eggs, butter and milk. For families with children, almost two-thirds of parents (63%) find their favorite snacks in the dairy aisle. The dairy aisle is also home to plant-based alternatives. The research found that well over a third of Millennials consistently buy plant-based milk from the dairy aisle.

NFRA’s study revealed that 88% of U.S. consumers believe they are likely to find options that fit their lifestyle in the dairy aisle.

Consumers are also stopping in this space to buy nondairy products such as orange juice, coffee creamer, iced coffee and tea, and rolls and croissants.

"As consumer trends and preferences shift over time, the dairy aisle continues to innovate and remains a constant in U.S. consumers' shopping trips," said Tricia Greyshock, EVP/COO at NFRA. "Nearly three in five U.S. consumers (56%) report that products from the dairy aisle take up half or more than half of the space in their refrigerator."

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions like June Dairy Month.