Hy-Vee Inc. will host its next quarterly Best of Local Brands Summit in August to expand and enhance the product offerings at its stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Since these summits began in early 2021, 125-plus new brands have been made available to Hy-Vee customers.

The upcoming summit will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The grocer is accepting submissions for its Best of Local Brands Summit online starting Monday, June 12 in the categories of retail-ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care. The submission deadline is Monday, June 26.

ECRM and RangeMe are helping Hy-Vee source, qualify and connect with suppliers. All product submissions will be made through RangeMe, an online product discovery and sourcing platform, and all meetings will be held on ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect. Suppliers not selected for participation in this upcoming summit will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee again in the future.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee as a 2023 Top Regional.