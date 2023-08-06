Dagmar Farr, SVP, member services at FMI – The Food Industry Association, will transition to a consulting role on June 30 after 40-plus years at the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization in roles ranging from consumer affairs and government relations to her current position related to member value and education.

Noted FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin: “The matriarch of consumer affairs in the food industry, Esther Peterson, concluded in her memoir, ‘Restless,’ ‘Look around you, at your companions on this journey, and choose to lift them up.’ It’s difficult to identify one who has implemented Peterson’s directive more than FMI’s Dagmar Farr. Now it is our turn to lift her up for all she has done for FMI and for the food industry. After giving us more than 40 years of immeasurable service, Dagmar is yet again transitioning her talents at FMI, this time from full-time employment to a consulting role. I am grateful for her willingness to remain attached so that we can continue to draw upon her wealth of knowledge, experience and industry insight.”

In her next role, Farr will mainly focus on an FMI program that she created and nurtured, the FMI Share Group model, which now consists of more than 10 share groups and 15-plus sub-share groups that enable independent operators and regional chains to assemble and share strategies and tactics with similar companies in a noncompetitive format.

Also effective June 30, Jennifer Hatcher will add to her government relations playbook and take on membership services duties, while Heather Garlich will assume education and events under her responsibilities for communications, marketing and research and insights.