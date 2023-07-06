eGrowcery, developer of a white-label e-commerce platform, and Auto-Star Compusystems Inc., a provider of point-of-sale and retail management solutions, are now offering retailers a fully integrated solution incorporating the capabilities of both companies. The partnership aims to improve the way that grocery merchants and other retailers connect with shoppers, as well as to increase store operations performance and to enhance the digital supply chain.

“Retailers understand the importance of controlling the relationship with the consumer, and our partnership with Auto-Star helps them do just that,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “Together, our solutions create a complete platform for both connecting with shoppers and operating a very efficient digital retail ecosystem.”

Auto-Star’s Star-Plus software provides grocery, pharmacy and natural health retailers with such customized features as customer loyalty, inventory control, payments, reporting, e-commerce and mobile delivery.

“The combination of eGrowcery and Auto-Star solutions create great synergies for retail users, from the integration of transaction log data to the back-end payment activity,” said Robert Symmonds, president and CEO of Medicine Hat, Alberta-based Auto-Star. “The integration streamlines operations, enhances customer experiences, and drives growth, creating a dynamic synergy where all stakeholders see benefits through more effective management of the whole customer journey.”

eGrowcery recently joined forces with Freshmart, a natural food retailer with seven stores in Puerto Rico, on a customized system focusing on prepared and fresh food, along with fulfillment options that include store pickup and integrated delivery to start.