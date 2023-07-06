The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented its Spirit of America Award to fourth-generation South Dakota independent grocer RF Buche, in recognition of his commitment to the independent grocery industry and his work in his community. Buche, president of Wagner, S.D.-based GF Buche Co., received the award during NGA’s Fly-In for Fair Competition, held June 6-7 in Washington, D.C.

“RF Buche has demonstrated that independent grocers play a central role in expanding food access in rural, remote and underserved communities,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “His extensive efforts toward fighting food insecurity, as well as his advocacy for antitrust reform, exemplify his commitment to our industry and the essential role it plays in feeding our nation.”

Buche testified before the House Rules Committee on his company’s efforts to tackle food insecurity. These include stocking a trailer with healthy foods and essential products for communities on tribal lands and other remote places, and offering temperature-controlled food lockers in areas with limited access to grocery products, allowing residents to order groceries online or with a smart device using SNAP, debit or credit.

Buche has also been a passionate advocate for antitrust reform, including enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act.

Established in 1982, the Spirit of America Award honors industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. NGA has given the award to such luminaries as Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.