The National Grocers Association, the trade association representing the independent grocery industry, kicked off its second annual Fly-In for Fair Competition on June 6 in Washington D.C.

The event began with advocacy training to prepare NGA members for their congressional meetings on Wednesday, June 7. Led by Brad Fitch, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Congressional Management Foundation, the training showed NGA members how to get the most out of their meetings.

“NGA members know firsthand how a lack of antitrust enforcement and excessive swipe fees are hurting their business,” noted Christopher Jones, SVP of government relations and counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “By completing this comprehensive advocacy training, attendees will be better able to effectively communicate their needs during congressional meetings.”

Attendees also heard from Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general of the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice, on the all-important subject of competition; James Glueck, of the Torrey Advisory Group, and Barbara Hiden, of the American Beverage Association, on how to navigate lobbying in relation to the Farm Bill; and political analyst, commentator and best-selling author Chris Stirewalt, on 2024 presidential politics and what its impact is likely to be in the nation’s capital.

“I know attendees will find this information valuable as they make their way to the halls of Congress this week to advocate for the interests of the independent grocery industry,” said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara (pictured).