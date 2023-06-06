Constellation Brands has tapped Kirk Santos as SVP, global talent. He is tasked with leading the beverage alcohol company’s new end-to-end global talent function that aligns with its strategy and DEI initiatives.

Santos joins Constellation Brands from his most recent role as global VP of talent management and VP of HR, financial services, at shipping company Pitney Bowes. Previously, he served as director of talent management and organizational development for the North America Beverages unit at PepsiCo. During his career, he has also held leadership roles at IBM, Caesars Entertainment and L’Oreal. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Baruch College and a master’s degree in strategic management and human resources from Long Island University.

“The recent creation of our end-to-end global talent function is one component of a broader evolution of our HR operating model designed to enable the ongoing growth of our organization,” said Kris Carey, EVP and chief human resources officer at Constellation Brands. “Kirk’s extensive HR experience aligning people and talent strategies to business needs makes him an exemplary leader to head this new team and talent-first strategy.”

Santos welcomes the opportunity. “I am thrilled to be joining Constellation’s talented HR organization and look forward to the opportunity to lead the global talent function and strategy in this next chapter of growth for the company,” he remarked.

Based in Victor, N.Y., Constellation Brands will report its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on June 30. In May, the beer, wine and spirits company acquired a minority stake in the alcohol-free sparkling beverage brand TÖST.