Grocery Shopii, a retail media technology platform that provides grocers with shoppable recipe solutions, has selected full-service marketing agency Moxxy Marketing for its nationwide expansion.

Grocery Shopii helps fill carts and provides essential support to retailers that sell groceries online. The platform offers online meal planning within a grocer's existing e-commerce system through a proprietary recipe-to-cart process, enabling shoppers to plan meals for the week, fill an online cart, and schedule a load or delivery in five minutes or less.

“Our elegant technology easily integrates into retailers’ existing application stacks, using recipes and meal-planning tools to increase sales for retailers and make shopping faster and easier for consumers,” said Katie Hotze, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Grocery Shopii. “Our initial retailer and brand clients have demonstrated an average 25% lift to basket sizes per trip, and we’re well positioned for rapid growth.”

“We are so excited to work with Katie and help bring Grocery Shopii’s revolutionary approach to market,” noted Karen Nardozza, president and CEO of Moxxy. “Many AgriFoodTech companies are focused on their technology, science or the mechanics of their solutions, and many food companies invest in recipe development, but Grocery Shopii is the first company to use technology and recipes together in a novel media platform to directly drive sales for retail grocers and their suppliers.”

Salinas, Calif.-based Moxxy relies on strategy, creativity, data and relationships with food suppliers and retailers cultivated over the past 35 years to build relevant brands, craft effective marketing programs, and help emerging food, beverage and AgriFoodTech companies throughout the supply chain increase their B2B sales and market share.