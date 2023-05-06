Batory Foods, a Rosemont, Ill.-based national distributor of food and fine ingredients, has acquired Tri-State Cos., a food ingredients broker, distributor and logistics provider. This acquisition bolsters Batory’s service offerings in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast with the addition of Tri-State’s 100,000-square-foot multi-temperature zone distribution center in Ohio’s Warren County. The facility, which offers cutting-edge cold-storage solutions using advanced odor control technologies, will allow for streamlined deliveries and reduced shipping times to Batory’s customers in the aforementioned regions.

“Becoming part of a multifaceted organization like Batory Foods signifies a historic and exciting milestone for Tri-State Cos.,” said Lloyd Makstell, owner of Mason, Ohio-based Tri-State. “Through this acquisition we look forward to continuing to offer the highest-quality ingredients while together forming a stronger business, driving further growth and innovation, and creating even more value for our employees and customers.”

“The Batory Foods team extends heartfelt thanks to Lloyd Makstell and Nadine Whitsett for expanding the business that their father, Ed Makstell, had run since the 60s,” said Batory Foods CEO Ron Friedman. “Anyone who has done business with Tri-State knows just how committed Nadine and Lloyd are to taking care of their customers. We are honored to have been selected as the right organization to carry on their family’s legacy.”