In its capacity as a member of the U.S. Coin Task Force (USCTF), Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association is asking the American public and financial institutions to help solve the ongoing challenges with coin circulation throughout the economy, including at U.S. grocery stores.

The coin circulation disruption that started in the early days of the pandemic is still happening, along with sustained consumer demand for coins. The USCTF has requested that consumers holding onto coins #getcoinmoving by depositing or exchanging them to replenish national supplies, and for financial institutions to make coin redemption easier for their customers.

To that end, USCTF members are encouraging consumers to make purchases using exact change, deposit excess coins with their financial institution or exchange coin at a coin redemption kiosk. The coins in shoppers’ piggy banks, jars and couch cushions will help those who depend on cash transactions for household purchases and to pay bills. To reliably and responsibly facilitate commerce, prompt stabilization of coin inventories is essential to establishing equitable access to coin and improving financial inclusion within the nation’s payment system.

The organization is also requesting all depository institutions to review their coin inventories and promptly deposit any coin that exceeds the needs of their customers to the Federal Reserve. All organizations with unused coin inventories should manage their balances downward and avoid ordering coins unless they’re needed to meet customer demand. Financial institutions can use the toolkits and best practices offered by the USCTF for improving coin circulation.