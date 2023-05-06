The Kroger Co. will invest more than $550,000 for a new 2,000-square-foot spoke facility in Kentucky’s Boone County, helping to expand the grocer’s e-commerce reach in the Bluegrass State.

The new facility will support the customer fulfillment center currently operating in Monroe, Ohio, and provide customers throughout Cincinnati and northern Kentucky with access to fresh food.

[Read more: "Kroger Drives Growth by Uplifting Colorado Community"]

“This expansion will mean lower prices and more choices for more people across Kentucky,” said Ben Hamilton, VP of logistics and network strategy, Kroger Delivery. “Just like their in-store experience, customers will have access to personalized digital coupons, valuable fuel points, and the fresh, high-quality products they need, want and love.”

Kroger maintains 112 stores in Kentucky, employing more than 19,000 associates. The commonwealth is also home to four manufacturing and distribution facilities that service the company, as well as a regional headquarters in Louisville. The new spoke facility will create 98 full-time jobs.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.