Getting into the swing of summer, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is holding an “Art of Grilling” event this month, with giveaways, fundraisers and savings on items such as humanely raised meats and 100% organic produce.

From June 2-24, shoppers can get a chance to win a Yeti cooler and Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks through a “Count the Burger” contest featured in the store magazine and on Instagram. Throughout the weekend of June 9-11, customers can save to 48% off on grilling-related items like Thousand Hills grass-fed ground beef, Beyond Meat Beyond Burgers and Paqui tortilla chips.

Natural Grocers is also sharing grilling recipes and tips from its chefs and nutrition consultants. Recipes include main dishes as well as desserts that can be prepared on the grill. Meanwhile, to give back to the community, the retailer will donate $1 to local food banks for every purchase of limited-edition “Art of Grilling” reusable bags sold for $1.99 each, from June 1-30.

As part of the grilling activities and promotions, Natural Grocers is also offering reusable bags for Father’s Day to members of the grocer’s free loyalty program. Ahead of that holiday, shoppers can also access 10% savings on alcohol purchases.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.