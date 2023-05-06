Tom Smith, the onetime CEO of Food Lion, died in hospice care June 2 after what has been described as “ a long battle with a terminal illness,” according to published reports.

Starting out at the company, then known as Food Town, as a bagger when he was a teenager, Smith spent more than six years with Del Monte Sales Co. before returning to Food Lion in 1970 as a buyer in the corporate office. In January 1986, he became CEO, succeeding founder Ralph Ketner. Like Ketner, Smith emphasized low prices and efficient service, leading Food Lion to surpass $2 billion in sales at the end of Smith’s first year as CEO.

At the time of Smith’s retirement in 1999, the company had grown to more than 1,000 stores and 100,000-plus employees.

Smith was also active in the community, and received various honors and awards from business and civic organizations.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.