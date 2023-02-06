Mickey Blazer, EVP of pharmacy, fuel and convenience stores for Food City’s retail grocery chain was recently named 2023 Retailer of the Year by Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association (TGCSA). The award recognizes the outstanding Tennessee retailer who exemplifies the high standards of integrity and efficiency upon which the organization was founded.

The Nashville-based trade organization’s primary function is to educate and promote the welfare of its business members, which are comprised of retail grocery, convenience, and food industry suppliers throughout the state of Tennessee. Blazer received his award during the recent TGCSA annual convention in Sevierville, Tenn.

Blazer joined the Food City team in 1977, serving in numerous management roles, including EVP of operations for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions. Blazer is currently responsible for the oversight of fuel and pharmacy operations for Food City’s 150 retail locations, which includes 119 pharmacies, 116 fuel centers and five convenience stores.

He served on the Governor of Virginia’s Prescription Drug and Heroin Task Force Subcommittee and as chairman of the Topco Managed Care Review Committee. In 2018, he traveled with the National Grocers Association Grassroots Committee to Washington, D.C., where he represented grocery pharmacy at the White House by addressing the important role community pharmacy plays in the nation’s health care system.

Blazer currently serves on the board of directors for TGCSA and is a member the organization’s Legislative Committee. He also chairs the FMI – The Food Industry Association’s Pharmacy Subgroup.

Food City’s parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 150 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.