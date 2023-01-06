It’s summer, and the produce-buying time is easy – at least for Giant Food customers in the Washington, D.C. area. The grocer is bringing back its local produce boxes filled with seasonal produce sourced from farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Selling for $22.99, the boxes are sold through the Giant Delivers program from now through September, or while supplies last. At least eight varieties of produce will be available and items will vary each week depending on harvests.

[Read more: "Giant Food Takes Steps to Stop Theft, Avoid Closing Stores"]

"The Local Produce Boxes continue to be highly successful and are an exciting offering for our customers looking for fresh produce sourced from farms throughout their local community," said Adenike Olaleye, senior manager of e-commerce merchandising at Giant Food. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these specially curated produce boxes for the third year in a row to provide our customers with an expanded variety of the best seasonal produce options week after week."

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within its stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.