Healthy snack manufacturer Flagstone Foods has acquired Emerald Nuts from Campbell Soup Co. Over its almost 20-year history, Emerald has been known for items such as grab-and-go 100 calorie packs and assorted glazed nut products.

Minneapolis-based Flagstone Foods is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private label snack nuts and trail mixes in North America. The company operates three plants, located in Robersonville, N.C.; El Paso, Texas; and Dothan, Ala. Flagstone's more than 800 team members source, process, package and distribute nuts, trail mixes, and other wholesome snacks to retail customers across the country. The company was acquired by Atlas Holdings in 2019 and in late 2022 hired CEO Harry Overly to accelerate the company's growth as a snacking solutions provider.

"Flagstone Foods has long been trusted by the nation's premier retailers to provide the highest quality snacks,” said Overly. “Emerald has been providing high-quality branded snack nuts since 2004 and is now the go-to option for consumers seeking better-for-you snacking on the go. Adding Emerald Nuts to our portfolio establishes a new avenue for Flagstone to service our customers with innovative snack products and unites two industry leaders with a shared commitment to the highest levels of product quality and innovation. Our Flagstone team is excited to welcome Emerald as a transformative acquisition to our portfolio and we're looking forward to continuing to drive growth for both Flagstone and our retail partners."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Flagstone.