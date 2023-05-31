As H-E-B continues to build stores in the increasingly competitive Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Texas grocer is scaling up on the fulfillment side, too. The company is set to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Plano, as part of a hub and spoke system that will serve the growing number of physical H-E-B stores in the Metroplex.

Spanning more than 55,000 square feet, the fulfillment center is part of the H-E-B store in Plano that opened in November 2022. When it opens later this summer, the site will use automated systems, including robots on a grid setup, to pick orders for curbside and delivery. In addition to serving current stores in Plano and Frisco, the center will eventually fill orders for other planned stores in the towns of McKinney, Allen and Frisco.

This is the first e-commerce fulfillment center for H-E-B in North Texas, which operates five other facilities in the state.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.