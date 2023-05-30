Following a successful pilot, Morton Williams, a grocery retailer with 17 stores in the New York metropolitan area, has initially ordered from A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. 100 specially designed 75-liter Cust2Mate smart carts tailored for deployment in urban supermarkets. The pilot of the platform-as-a-service solution took place at Morton Williams’ West End Avenue store in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

“We are excited to expand our implementation of the Cust2Mate smart cart solution in our stores to elevate the shopping experience for our valued customers,” noted Avi Kaner, CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based Morton Williams. “By incorporating innovative technology into our operations, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers, saving them time and money. We believe that this partnership with A2Z Cust2Mate will further strengthen our competitive edge in the market.”

The agreement encompasses an upfront payment, a guaranteed monthly payment and a revenue-share agreement on added-value solutions such as advertising. This collaboration aims to empower Morton Williams to optimize its operations, enhance customer experiences and generate additional revenue.

“We are delighted to partner with Morton Williams, a respected leader in the food retail industry,” said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Tel Aviv-based A2Z’s subsidiary Cust2Mate. “This order reflects Morton Williams’ confidence in our Cust2Mate smart-cart solution and its ability to deliver tangible benefits to their customers and business. As we continue to expand our presence in the market, we remain committed to providing innovative technology solutions that drive growth and transformation for our clients.”