Foxtrot is bring its contemporary c-store/café format to another part of the Washington, D.C. area. The latest location at 1275 New Jersey Avenue SE in the Navy Yard neighborhood will open on June 1.

Designed by the company’s in-house design team and architects Nahra Design Group, the 3,760-square-foot store will carry a variety of grab-and-go items – including more than 150 locally-sourced products – and also features Foxtrot’s signature all-day café serving up coffee, smoothies, seasonal drinks and foods such as fresh salads, bowls and take-home lunches and dinners. As with other Foxtrot locales around the country, shoppers can browse in-store or order digitally for pickup and on-demand delivery through the proprietary store app.

On the day of the grand opening, shoppers will receive free tote bags and a cup of cold brew with any purchase. If they pay with the app, they can score other free goodies.

This is the eighth Foxtrot in the D.C. metro area. The retailer runs 26 locations in the D.C., Chicago, Dallas, and Austin, Texas, markets. The Navy Yard store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.