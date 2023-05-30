Following a five-month renovation, Raley’s has reopened its location on Keystone Avenue, in Reno, Nev. The comprehensive remodel includes new and modern decor, new equipment and expanded food offerings.

The upgraded kitchen now features several chef-made grab-and-go options, including sandwiches, fresh sides and proteins. Expanded offerings also include a made-to-order salad bar, Signature Hot Wok dishes and a sushi bar.

“Raley’s Keystone location has been a pillar of this community for almost 50 years,” said Brad Poalillo, district team leader. “Our remodel investment only strengthens our commitment to the region by offering an improved shopping experience for our customers.”

Raley’s is a partner of the University of Nevada, Reno, and offers students, faculty and staff a 10% discount at its Keystone location. In celebration of the university’s 150th anniversary, Raley’s collected donations at all of its Nevada locations and was able to donate $1,500 to the school.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.