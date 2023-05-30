Hugo’s Family Marketplace, along with a Hugo’s Family Pharmacy, the Bistro 300 eatery, Hugo’s Wine & Spirits, and a Hugo’s Xpress gas station and convenience store, is celebrating a grand opening in Fosston, Minn., May 27-June 16, marking the chain’s 5th store in the Gopher State. The independent grocer purchased the Fosston site last November.

During those three weeks, customers can register at the Fosston store for a chance to win a Samsung Smart TV or a Pit Boss Smoker with an Ultimate Meat Bundle. All customers can register at any Hugo’s Family Marketplace for a chance to win more prizes. Hugo’s Wine & Spirits and Hugo’s Xpress are also giving away great prizes. Samples are available in every department, with all Hugo’s Family Marketplace locations joining in the celebration.

At an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Fosston location on June 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., in addition to the samples and prize giveaways, there will be 25-cent root beer floats and cake and ice cream, an outdoor beer garden at the Bistro with beer tasting, and even the Pillsbury Dough Boy on hand to pose for photos with customers

“We are beyond excited to join the Fosston community,” said Hugo’s President/CEO Kristi Magnuson Nelson. “The store, our associates, the community and everyone we have met are outstanding. We welcome everyone to check us out and look forward to making new friends as we continue to serve the Fosston community for many years to come.”

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Hugo’s operates 12 locations in North Dakota and Minnesota.