Food tech company NotCo announced the hiring of Louise McKerrow as global VP of marketing. In this role, she will work with Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado to lead integrated global marketing functions and oversee all branding communications for NotCo, which uses AI to create a food development platform to match the taste, texture and smell of animal-based proteins with plant-based ingredients.

McKerrow previously worked at Argentine e-commerce company Mercado Libre, where she bolstered brand communications for Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago in Latin America. For 10 years, she held various global marketing roles at Diageo for brands like Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Baileys.

Machado said that she will be a good fit as NotCo brings its business to the next level. "At NotCo our mission is to revolutionize the food industry and we need the best of the best to fuel our growth and deliver our mission,” he said. “Louise has a demonstrated history of brand building and outperforming growth goals in the competitive worlds of consumer goods and e-commerce. With her global marketing experience and her track record building world-class teams I am really excited she is joining NotCo.”

NotCo recently added NotBurger and NotChicken products to a portfolio that launched with NotMilk in 2020. The company also teamed up Kraft Heinz on a new venture, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, to develop NotMayo and NotCheese products in the U.S.