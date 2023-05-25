Tops Markets LLC has expanded its Instacart services to encompass more stores in Pennsylvania and Vermont, in addition to its robust New York offerings. This added convenience will allow shoppers to have their weekly groceries delivered right to their door.

Already in 139 Tops locations throughout its footprint, the home delivery feature will now be available to shoppers at the following eight new Tops locations:

• 16 W. Main Street, Hancock, N.Y.

• 273 Main Street, North Creek, N.Y.

• 82 VT Route 15W, Hardwick, Vt.

• 7544 Court Street, Elizabeth Town, N.Y.

• 11 Main Street, Wellsboro, Pa.

• 111 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, N.Y.

• 64 E. Washington Street, Ellicottville, N.Y.

• 51 W. Main Street, Randolph Plaza, Randolph, N.Y.

“We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops. “This expansion marks our 14th expansion since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017, allowing us to serve 95% of our population.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.