Big Y Foods Inc.’s board of directors has named Maggie E. D’Amour to the newly created position of senior manager of environmental, social and governance. In her new position, Maggie reviews, explores and recommends environmental and sustainability options and social responsibility strategies throughout the entire company.

This involves coordinating with other teams to establish overall sustainability goals in such areas as energy sourcing, waste management and eco-friendly packaging, as well as collaborating with several groups to develop social responsibility strategies. She reports to Mathieu “Matt” L. D’Amour, VP real estate and development.

In 2000, Maggie joined the company as a part-time service clerk. She then took on such roles as cashier and floral clerk before transitioning to a full-time associate as an employee services representative. In 2016, she became an assistant store director and a year later was named a store director, a role she held at several supermarkets before being appointed to her latest position.

A Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery in 2021, she has earned a BA from Providence College and FMI’s Food Retailer Certification.

“As a member of the third generation of D’Amours involved in the business, Maggie is passionate about securing the longevity of Big Y while also preserving our planet,” noted Matt. “We look forward to strengthening and expanding our commitment to sustainability.”

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with 10,000-plus employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.