Broadening its digital reach, The Save Mart Cos. is teaming up with tech provider Swiftly to launch a retail media network. Through this venture, the parent company of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx banners hopes to bolster advertising opportunities for its suppliers and improve the omnichannel shopping experience for customers.

The new retail media network allows for integrated coupon clipping, loyalty/rewards experiences, product browsing, weekly ads, sign-in and store locator features, run of site, run of category, and retail media placements, among other tools.

“The Save Mart Cos.’ digital transformation journey is foundational to the company’s growth plan, including omnichannel engagement, loyalty and efficiency,” explained Tamara Pattison, SVP and chief digital officer at the grocer “Not only can we provide our CPG partners greater opportunities to expand their digital relationships with our growing customer base, but we can also enable them to drive greater performance and growth with improved targeting and measurement capabilities.”

Added Sean Turner, co-founder and CTO of Seattle-based Swiftly: “The addition of website tools, combined with the in-app experience, allows [The Save Mart Cos.] to provide a more consistent and connected digital experience to their customers while increasing reach, engagement and loyalty.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.