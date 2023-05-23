As it works to further invest in its customers, retail technology company Shipt is launching a set of value-added member perks, including a new member dashboard. Member benefits, lifetime savings, member-only offers, preferred shoppers and other information will be available on the enhanced personalized dashboard.

With the new perks, annual and monthly Shipt members will now have access to a four-month free trial to a SiriusXM Streaming plan, free shipping/no service charge from 1-800-FLOWERS.com, and the first-of-its-kind Preferred Shoppers feature, which allows members to create a list of their favorite shoppers. Members will also have continued access to members-only savings opportunities and unlimited $0 shopping and delivery fee on orders over $35.

“Our members are core to what we do. We want them to know they’re appreciated and that Shipt will go above and beyond to add value to their lives from the very first moment they engage with us,” said Alia Kemet, chief marketing officer. “These current offerings are just the beginning, and we’re looking forward to sharing more value exclusively with our members through the rest of this year.”

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.