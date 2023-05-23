The Boston Beer Company Inc., maker of such brands as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Hard Mountain Dew and Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, has tapped Philip A. Hodges as chief supply chain officer (CSCO). He will oversee brewery management, procurement, customer service, engineering, safety, quality and planning.

Hodges moves into the official role following a one-year stint as a supply chain advisor to Boston Beer. Since May 2022, he has improved brewery performance by reducing freight and warehouse costs and implementing systems that improve forecasting and inventory management, the company noted.

A 30-year CPG professional, Hodges was EVP of group supply chain at Copenhagen-based brewing company Carlsberg before working for Boston Beer. His extensive background also includes supply chain and operations positions at SABMiller, Mondelēz International and Kraft Foods Group.

"Phil has influenced our supply chain approach since he first started consulting with us last year," said Boston Beer CEO David A. Burwick, to whom Hodges will report. "The supply chain team has been working hard to modernize our supply chain through investments in equipment and process and by implementing thoughtful gross-margin savings plans. We're looking forward to the significant impact Phil will now make in his new leadership position as our CSCO as we seek to generate substantial gross-margin expansion from our supply chain over the next few years."