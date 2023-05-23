Specialty food distributor Lipari Foods has reached an agreement to acquire Comercializadora Del Midwest (CDM), a provider of Central and South American specialty items. According to Lipari, the move will expand its portfolio of international products, as well as its distribution footprint in the Midwest.

Founded in 2007, CDM services 380-plus customers in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin, and has approximately 26 employees. The company globally sources more than 1,200 items from 12-plus countries throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CDM team into our family as we develop the Latino category,” John Pawlowski, President & COO of Warren, Mich.-based Lipari. “[The company] did an incredible job focusing on the customer and supplier relationships while building out their program as a trusted partner. We are excited to integrate their expertise with our distribution footprint, leading to significant opportunities for all of our business partners.”

“We knew Lipari was a trusted partner that would build upon our company values centered around people, relationships, trust and focus on the customer,” added Roberto Gomez, owner of Clive, Iowa-based CDM. “We are excited to see the growth and development as our companies work together, creating new opportunities for all of our customers and suppliers.”

Claudio Zarate will continue as leader of CDM.

Founded in 1963, Lipari delivers a wide range of quality bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, grocery, foodservice, confectionery and convenience food and beverage products to 11,000-plus customers across 28 states.