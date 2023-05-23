Sustainable health care company Cabinet will roll out to more than 700 CVS stores across the country in bid to rid the medicine aisles and homes of American consumers of single-use plastics. By partnering with the largest prescription market shareholder in the United States, Cabinet aims to introduce CVS’ many shoppers to a sustainable alternative to conventional over-the-counter (OTC) drug packaging.

Cabinet’s system is free from single-use plastic and even offers fully compostable refill pouches. More than five SKUs of its ethically sourced and batch-tested OTC medications will be available at CVS in new retail-ready packaging that includes various bottle sizes.

To mark the CVS launch, Cabinet is kicking off a summer-long marketing initiative as it travels the country in its Medicinemobile. Stopping in 10 key CVS markets across the United States, Cabinet will collect old medicine bottles that can’t be recycled to create works of art.

Ahead of the rollout, Cabinet introduced its latest packaging solution: Cabinet 3.0 features the shatter-proof frosted glass bottles now available in several sizes, increased pill counts and saved costs of up to 20% per pill compared with typical OTC medications, according to the New York-based company. The retail-ready packaging highlights the brand’s mission while raising consumers’ awareness of the environmental impact of their purchase.

Cabinet’s medications, including Allergy Relief, Pain Relief, Cough + Cold Relief, and Digestive Care, will be available at CVS starting May 26.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.