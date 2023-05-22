There’s been an ownership swap at grocery stores in the town of Munising in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Pat's Foods is taking over a Family Fare store in that central U.P. town, as well as Bob’s IGA, following the retirement of longtime grocer Bob St. Amour. Pat’s is consolidating the operations.

Based in Houghton, Mich., Pat’s Foods is the area’s largest grocer, operating 17 stores. Like the grocer’s other locations in the U.P., the refreshed store will be stocked with a variety of locally sourced foods and feature a large beer cave.

“It’s been on our radar for years to try and get here,” Pat’s Foods co-owner Ben Campioni told local media. “We were super-excited when we got the opportunity to buy a store here. It’s exciting times for our family and for the workers. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction.”

Munising is a popular tourist attraction in the area. The store reopening comes at a time when seasonal business starts to rise.