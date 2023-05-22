Cleveland Clinic has teamed with Nestlé USA to launch a first-of-its-kind pilot program providing no-cost frozen meal delivery via Instacart to Cleveland Clinic employees as part of a weight management program.

Program participants receive e-coaching from a certified health coach for weight management through Cleveland Clinic’s employee health plan. Now, along with coaching, they’ll get 10 dietitian-approved frozen meals from Nestlé USA every two weeks for three months at no cost to them. The meals will arrive via Instacart from area grocery stores. The program will give participants Instacart Health Fresh Funds – category-specific virtual stipends – to pay for the meals.

Cleveland Clinic and Nestlé USA dietitians selected meals that meet Cleveland Clinic nutrition criteria from Sweet Earth Foods, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine. Participants also will receive education on how to fit these meals into an overall eating plan.

After the 12-week pilot, Cleveland Clinic and Nestlé will assess results and jointly consider ways to grow this frozen meal/coaching program to not only Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers, but also to employers and consumers.

The pilot will gauge how the meals affect engagement with e-coaching, how often people order meals, and pre- and post-program weight.

“Planning and preparing nutritionally balanced meals is often a time-consuming and arduous step for people looking to manage certain health conditions. Frozen entrees can help alleviate that pain point, providing a delicious, balanced and convenient solution,” said Tom Moe, president, Nestlé Meals division, which is based in Solon, Ohio. “By leveraging Nestlé’s insights as the world’s largest food and beverage company, and Cleveland Clinic’s expertise in health and wellness, this innovative partnership offers us the opportunity to understand how we can better support people on their health journey.”

Nestlé is providing funding for the meals and delivery during the pilot.