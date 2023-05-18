Hannaford Supermarkets has reached an agreement to purchase Community Pharmacy, in Blue Hill, Maine. The pharmacy, located inside the new Hannaford store that formerly operated under the Tradewinds Marketplace banner, will begin operations as a Hannaford pharmacy on Monday, June 12.

The grocer is buying the business from Joe Bruno, owner of Augusta, Maine-based Community Pharmacies, which has served Blue Hill customers for 17 years. Bruno will retain ownership of Community Pharmacies’ eight other locations.

As a Hannaford pharmacy, the facility will be open the same hours as previously: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pharmacy will employ seven associates, all of whom will make the transition from the Community Pharmacy team to Hannaford.

“We’ve received such a warm welcome from the Blue Hill community and are excited to extend the Hannaford experience to the pharmacy, where customers will continue to receive compassionate care and personalized service from the trusted health professionals who have helped them maintain good health over the years,” noted Blue Hill Hannaford Store Manager Patrick Doak. “Our skilled and knowledgeable pharmacy staff, many of whom customers will be familiar with from Community Pharmacy, are committed to ensuring a seamless and positive transition.”

The acquisition follows the formal opening of Hannaford’s store in Blue Hill on May 12.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 186 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.