Big Y Foods Inc. will open its 16th and 17th Big Y Express Fuel and Convenience locations at 580 Main Street in Somers, Conn., and at 241 Hazard Avenue in Enfield Conn., respectively. Both stores are scheduled to reopen under the Big Y Express banner on July 15, bringing the total number of these locations in Connecticut to six.

The new Big Y Express locations will each offer eight pumping positions, each with 87, 89 and 93 octane fuel and diesel, as well as a free air machine for tire inflation. Fuel discounts are available every day for myBigY members. Additional amenities include Big Y’s Wide Awake bean-to-cup fresh coffee, along with such grab-and-go items as milk, cold drinks and snacks. The company is currently hiring for management and select part-time positions at the Somers and Enfield locations.

“We are always looking to bring our customers even more, especially during these challenging times,” noted Big Y President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour. “We are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs, but also make life easier by offering quick convenience items that our customers can grab on the run.”

The first Big Y Express store opened in 2013 in Lee, Mass.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.