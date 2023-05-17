Driscoll's has appointed Aaron Brookes to fill the role of senior director of product leadership — new products. He will coordinate the development, testing, deployment and scaling of new berry segments and work closely with the business team to develop strategies that meet both consumer and company needs.

Brookes is an industry veteran who brings more than two decades of CPG and ag experience to his new role. Before joining Driscoll’s, he was director of sales, marketing and product development for organic farming operation Jacobs Farm del Cabo. During his career, he has also served in marketing and sales positions at Nike and Giro.

“I look forward to Aaron’s contributions to help our company adapt our product portfolio to meet the changing needs of the marketplace,” said Brie Reiter Smith, VP of product leadership at Driscoll’s.

Based in Watsonville, Calif., Driscoll’s is a leading producer of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. The supplier works with more than 900 independent growers around the world and has developed several exclusive patented berry varieties using natural breeding methods.