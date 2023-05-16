More Chef'Store locations are on the way in the Mid-Atlantic region. Parent company US Foods Holding Corp. announced that a trio of stores in Roanoke, Va., Greenville, N.C., and Fayetteville, N.C., are expected to open this fall.

As with other Chef'Store outlets around the country, these warehouse-style locations are designed to be a one-stop shop for food industry professionals as well as home chefs. The latest stores will span between 20,000 and 23,500 square feet and will be stocked with restaurant essentials and groceries including fresh produce, meat, dairy, deli products and beverages.

“As part of the US Foods omnichannel strategy to provide enhanced delivery and retail options to foodservice operators, we are excited to continue to grow the Chef'Store footprint,” said Irfan Badibanga, president of the Rosemont, Ill.-based Chef'Store. “Our Chef'Store locations provide an unmatched solution for restaurateurs, smaller foodservice operators and price-conscious community members to get the products they need when they need it, and we look forward to serving new and existing customers.”

The new stores will be open seven days a week. Memberships are not required.

With these additions, US Foods will operate more than 90 Chef'Store locations across 13 states. The company acquired several brick-and-mortar sites as part of its acquisition of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in April 2020.