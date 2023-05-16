Vertical farm operation AeroFarms is expanding its business, set to roll out offerings in Amazon Fresh stores around the U.S. The Certified B corporation began selling products in Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores last year as the first indoor leafy greens grower to be part of that grocer’s global planogram.

Amazon Fresh stores will carry an assortment of AeroFarms items, including its Micro Spicy Mix, Micro Arugula and Micro Rainbow Mix. “AeroFarms is excited to continue to scale our national availability with Amazon Fresh to meet the growing consumer demand for our fresh, flavorful and delicious microgreens,” said David Rosenberg, AeroFarms co-founder and CEO.

The collaboration with Amazon Fresh builds on AeroFarms’ current market penetration, which includes distribution in stores owned by Ahold Delhaize, Harris Teeter and The Fresh Market. In April, AeroFarms shared that it was widening its availability at H-E-B stores in Texas.

AeroFarms specialty greens are grown in commercial indoor farms using 95% less water and 99% less land than traditional field farming with no pesticides. Each package color is linked to a specific tasting note, with cool blue representing sweet and mellow flavors and intense reds identifying bold and zesty flavors, for example.

Amazon, for its part, is currently homing in on the best strategy to proceed with its physical stores. CEO Andy Jassy reiterated the company’s commitment to the brick-and-mortar grocery during the company’s latest financial results call in April, reporting that Amazon is working on various concepts and experiments across its stores while scaling back previous expansion plans. Currently, Amazon operates 44 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.S.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.