There are some waves of change at Lakeside Foods, a Manitowoc, Wis.-based manufacturer of frozen and canned foods. The company announced a series of executive-level appointments and promotions at a time of growth and the integration of its subsidiaries, Riverside Foods and Cher-Make Sausages.

Kevin Lien (pictured at bottom left) has been elevated to COO from VP of business development. As COO, he will oversee operations, quality assurance, supply chain, continuous improvement and sales/marketing functions. Prior to joining Lakeside Foods, he worked in various leadership roles at Welbilt/Manitowoc Foodservice.

The company’s c-suite is getting another new addition as longtime CFO Denise Kitzerow retires in July. New CFO Mark Smith (pictured at top) will leverage his nearly 20 years of experience in corporate finance and business leadership as he spearheads accounting, legal and information technology functions. He comes to Lakeside Foods from Littelfuse, Inc. in Chicago.

Lakeside Foods also shared that it promoted Nick Brisch (pictured at bottom right) to VP of supply chain. With nearly 17 years of experience at the company, Brisch steadily moved up from sales associate to positions in corporate operations, business analysis and supply chain.