Exemplifying the opportunity to move up through the ranks through hard work and innovation, a onetime factory tour guide is the new CEO at Ben & Jerry's. The South Burlington, Vt.-based ice cream manufacturer tapped Dave Stever to lead the organization that he joined in 1988. It is the first time since co-founder Ben Cohen stepped down in 1994 that an employee was appointed to the top job.

After starting as a tour guide at a site in Waterbury, Vt., Stever was steadily promoted to roles in marking and management functions, before and after Unilever acquired the company. He served as chief marketing officer for the past 12 years.

"Ben and I have known Dave for over three decades and we are absolutely thrilled that he will be leading Ben & Jerry's into the next chapter of our company's history,” said co-founder Jerry Greenfield.

Added Cohen: “He knows Ben & Jerry's inside and out. He lives it and breathes it. We are psyched to have someone with Dave's talent, passion and demonstrated ability as our CEO.”

Stever assumed the CEO role on May 8.

Ben & Jerry’s continues to innovate in the ice cream and frozen dessert category. The company recently introduced a new Ice Cream Sammie flavor and is marking its 45th year with a new marketing campaign that includes giveaways like a tote bag and zipper pouch made from upcycled Ben & Jerry’s event banners and signs and coupons for free pints of ice cream.