The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has unveiled the winners of its 51st Annual sofi Awards. Standing for “specialty outstanding food innovation,” the awards recognize creativity and culinary excellence. They are available only to product-qualified SFA members.

The submissions were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), SFA’s partner in the award program. FIC experts evaluated products in anonymous tastings in 53 categories using such criteria as flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. Ninety-seven specialty food products received Gold and New Product trophies.

“The breadth of creativity and quality showcased by this year’s winners represents what the sofi Awards have been recognizing for over 50 years – the best of the best in specialty food,” noted Denise Purcell, VP, resource development at New York-based SFA. “The innovation and care SFA’s members put into their products are the foundation of our industry and are what makes specialty foods special.”

Round two of judging for the sofi Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will take place at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, with retail and foodservice buyers weighing in. The winners will be revealed Tuesday, June 27 at the show, the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the United States.