The National Grocers Association Foundation has hired Brielle Underwood as its project director for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP EBT) Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC), effective May 1.

Underwood comes to the foundation from The Food Trust, in Philadelphia, where she was a project manager overseeing the organization’s farmers’ market programs and helping with grant reporting and evaluation. A graduate of Berkeley College, in Newark, N.J., with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, Underwood is based in New Jersey.

“We look forward to working with Brielle as she leads the efforts to further SEMTAC’s objective to assist more grocers in getting on board with online SNAP,” said NGA Foundation Director Chelsea Matzen. “She comes to the project with extensive experience navigating federal guidelines and working with advisory groups. She’s also spent the past year earning a software testing and quality assurance certificate, which will go a long way toward building out our TA tracker and assisting retailers with their SNAP online vendor options.”

SEMTAC will instruct retailers on the federal requirements for SNAP EBT modernization, including online purchasing and mobile payment programs.

The foundation received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to establish a technical assistance center that will lead grocers through the process of implementing online SNAP grocery purchasing. SEMTAC will pave the way for a greater number of smaller grocery operators to offer SNAP online purchasing, making them more competitive and better able to provide service to food-insecure Americans.

The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry.