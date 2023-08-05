Walmart Inc. has promoted Latriece Watkins to the role of chief merchandising officer, effective immediately, according to an internal memo from John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., as reported by various media outlets.

Watkins succeeds Charles Redfield, who is leaving after more than three decades with the retailer.

A native of McGehee, Ark., Watkins has spent the past 24 years in various merchandising roles, as well as in leadership positions in human resources and operations, for Walmart and Sam’s Club. Her most recent position was EVP of consumables for Walmart U.S. In his memo, Furner noted that she helped grow sales revenue via supplier partnerships and licensed innovation.

“We have a rich history of strong leaders who embrace this constant change, set bold visions for our teams and best represent the humanity that is Walmart,” he wrote. “I have long admired those qualities in Latriece Watkins. Her enthusiasm, talent and deep experience helped establish the omni-merchandising strategy we have today, and her focus on customers and members will only strengthen our position in the future.”

Watkins joined Walmart as an intern in the company’s real estate division while pursuing a law degree at the University of Arkansas, which she earned in 1999. Watkins also has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Spelman College.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.