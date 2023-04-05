The community-owned Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative in Milwaukee has appointed Ray Simpkins as its new general manager. He succeeds the exiting Pam Mehnert, who is retiring after a 42-year career with the co-op.

Simpkins will leverage two decades of experience in his GM duties. He has served in leadership roles at several national retail chains, most recently as a district manager for Dollar General in Columbus, Ohio. His background also includes positions as a club manager for Sam’s Club, store director for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and a store manager for The Home Depot. He earned an MBA from Strayer University and a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

“After a nationwide search, we are thrilled to have found a general manager who brings such a rich background and extensive experience in grocery retail,” said Ashley Fisher, president of Outpost Natural Foods’ board of directors. “Ray’s an energetic team leader with a passion for customer service. We’re excited to watch him excel at Outpost.”

Simpkins said he will hit the ground running when he joins the co-op on May 22. “I can’t wait to move to Milwaukee and meet Outpost employees, owners, shoppers and community partners,” he remarked. “Together, we’ll continue to create healthy, diverse, and sustainable communities by offering the area’s largest selection of regionally and locally sourced organic products, all within an engaging consumer experience.”

With 23,000 owners, Outpost has four co-op locations, including one in the city of Milwaukee and others in the nearby suburbs of Mequon, Wauwatosa and Bay View. The retailer was founded in 1970 and currently employs nearly 360 people. Customers do not have to be an owner/member to shop at Outpost stores.