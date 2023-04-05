Publix Pharmacy has once more received the Retail Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award, bestowed by Livingston, N.J.-based Zitter Insights, a division of Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT). This is the third time that Publix Pharmacy has won the award.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by our customers and Zitter Insights,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “This award is a testimony to our team’s incredible dedication to providing premier service to our specialty pharmacy customers.”

Publix Pharmacy offers both a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy and a traditional retail pharmacy. The specialty pharmacy dispenses and supports more complex medications, including those used to treat cancer and rare diseases, not usually available at standard pharmacies.

The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award recognizes specialty pharmacies’ commitment to patients. It goes to one winner and three finalists in four categories: Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) & Payer Specialty Pharmacy, Hospital and Health System Specialty Pharmacy, Independent Specialty Pharmacy, and Retail Specialty Pharmacy. Winners and finalists are chosen based on scores racked up during quarterly surveys of 10,000-plus specialty pharmacy customers. To be eligible for this award, specialty pharmacies must meet criteria set by a committee comprising representatives from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, PBMs, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.